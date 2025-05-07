Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry meets with Iraqi Foreign Ministry delegation

7 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the one-on-one meeting was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on X.

Later, the expanded meeting between the ministers was held, Trend reported.

The meeting focused on key sectors such as economy, trade, energy, transportation and communications, science, culture, education and tourism, and discussed broad opportunities for strengthening bilateral and multilateral partnership.

"The sides discussed broader regional and global developments and exchanged perspectives on security issues of mutual interest," the statement reads.

The Azerbaijani FM briefed the other side on the post-conflict situation in the region, reconstruction, demining, and peace efforts, including the current challenges facing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.