Ilham Aliyev hold talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam held talks. To Lam arrived in Baku today.

A meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam was held in Baku in a narrow format.

After that, Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with To Lam started in an expanded format.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam arrived in Baku on a state visit today. A guard of honor was lined up to greet the distinguished guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of Azerbaijan and Vietnam were flying.