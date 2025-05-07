Trump offers to agree on reducing nuclear weapons

7 May. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: White House Website

US Vice President Vance said that President Trump is open to the idea of ​​reducing nuclear weapons globally and is ready to negotiate with Russia and China on this issue.

US President Donald Trump is open to the idea of ​​reducing nuclear weapons globally and to negotiate with Russia and China on this issue, US Vice President JD Vance said, speaking at a forum organized by the Munich Security Conference in Washington.

"I think the president would be very open to sitting down with the Russians and Chinese and saying, 'Look, let's make things much better, let's reduce the number of nuclear weapons in the world as a whole,’”

- JD Vance said.