US Embassy warns of possible explosions in Tbilisi

7 May. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The US Embassy in Georgia has issued an emergency warning on possible dangers residents and visitors of Tbilisi, including US citizens, may face in a number of popular locations in Tbilisi.

Explosions may occur in several shopping centers in Tbilisi in the near future, the US Embassy in Georgia has issued a corresponding warning.

The warning reads that the diplomatic mission has received information about explosions that may occur in three shopping centers. These are East Point Shopping Mal on Alexander Tvalcherilidze Street, Galleria Tbilisi on Rustaveli Avenue and Tbilisi Shopping Area on Agmashenebeli, 16.