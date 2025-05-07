Moscow makes efforts to avoid conflict between India and Pakistan, Ushakov says

7 May. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s mediation in the conflict between India and Pakistan is not being considered, but Moscow is making every effort to avoid an escalation of the conflict between the two countries.

Russia is making every effort to avoid an escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said in a conversation with journalists.

“We are making efforts to prevent an escalation of this conflict,”

- Yuri Ushakov said.

At the same time, Moscow is not yet considering the possibility of mediation in the conflict, the Russian presidential aide clarified.