Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow to celebrate Victory anniversary

7 May. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Russia

The head of the PRC arrived in the capital of Russia to attend events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory. His visit ends on May 10.

The plane of the President of the PRC, Xi Jinping, landed at the Moscow airport. In the Russian capital, the Chinese leader will take part in the ceremonial events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Xi Jinping's plane landed at Vnukovo-2 airport at about 18:00 Moscow time.

The PRC Chairman will stay in Moscow from May 7 to 10. He is accompanied by the head of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee Cai Qi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.