Trump not decided on demands for Iran

7 May. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: White House

The Trump administration has not yet made a decision on granting Iran permission to enrich nuclear fuel. The next Tehran-Washington meeting will take place on May 11.

The United States has not yet made a final decision on whether to preserve Iran's permission to enrich nuclear fuel for a peaceful nuclear program, US President Donald Trump said, answering a journalist’s question about Washington's readiness to permit Tehran enriching nuclear fuel only to a certain level.

"We have not made that decision yet. We will, but we have not yet made it,”

- Donald Trump said.