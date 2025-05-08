Armenia speeds up developing of new Constitution text

8 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The text of the new Armenian constitution will be ready within ten months, Armenian Minister of Justice Srbuhi Galyan said.

According to her, the text is currently under development and the work is coordinated by the justice ministry, Sputnik Armenia reported.

Asked by reporters whether the option of removing the reference to the Declaration of Independence in the constitution is considered, Galyan said, “We are considering various options, but the text is still under development. When the text is developed, we will share it with you for sure.”

Galyan stressed that the removal of the reference to the Declaration of Independence from the Constitution was not discussed, referring to the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Back in March, the PM announced that Armenia is planning to hold a referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution in 2027. Additionally, he indicated that there is growing support within his government to conduct the referendum alongside the 2026 parliamentary elections.