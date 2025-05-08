Russia's three-day truce begins

8 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia suspends combat operations during a ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The ceasefire came into effect from 00:00 Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on May 8 and will last for 72 hours, until 00:00 Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on May 11.

The Russian leader declared the Victory Day ceasefire in late April. However, Moscow stressed that Russia’s armed forces will be ready to repel any attacks should Ukraine violate the truce.

Earlier, the ceasefire was declared during the special military operation on Easter in 2025.