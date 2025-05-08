China and Russia to protect truth about World War II - Xi Jinping

8 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin he was glad to visit Russia to attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.

The Chinese leader noted that history and reality make it perfectly clear that the ongoing development and deepening of China-Russia relations is an imperative for the continuation of centuries-long friendship between the two peoples.

According to him, this responds to the call of our time for protecting international justice and promoting reform of the global governance system.

He recalled that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victories of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War and the World War II.

"Eighty years ago, peoples of China and Russia made tremendous sacrifices and won great victories, making remarkable historic contributions to maintaining world peace and the cause of human progress," Xi said.

The Chinese leader noted that China is ready to protect the truth about the history of World War II.