Putin congratulates leaders of CIS countries on Victory Day

8 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulations to the leaders of the CIS, Abkhazia, the South Ossetia and Israel on the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The Russian leader stressed that it is "our sacred duty to carefully preserve the precepts of the generation of winners". He urged to stop any attempts to distort common history, whitewash or obliviate the atrocities committed by the Nazis and their accomplices.

The Russian president has also congratulated the peoples of Georgia and Moldova.

He called for preserving the bequeathed good traditions of friendship and mutual assistance, as well as not allowing the common historical heritage to be forgotten and sow discord between friendly peoples.