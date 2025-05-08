CIS envoys honor memory of fallen in Great Patriotic War in Baku

8 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ambassadors of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), members of the Organization of Veterans and the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, as well as local residents gathered at the Memorial of Military Glory in Baku today.

They laid flowers at the memorial complex, where 1462 Soviet soldiers who died in the Great Patriotic War were buried, RIA Novosti reported.

It was noted that prayers were read by representatives of the Orthodox Church and the Caucasus Muslim Board. Descendants of war veterans and representatives of the "Immortal Regiment" movement also took part in the event.

Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Evdokimov said that the Victory Day a holy holiday for both Russians and Azerbaijanis. The diplomat emphasized that the victory did not come easily.