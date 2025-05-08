Tokayev arrives in Moscow to take part in Victory Parade

8 May. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the Russian capital. The plane with the head of state landed at the airport in Moscow.

It is noted that Tokayev arrived in Russia to take part in the ceremonial events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

It should be added that the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos and the heads of African countries have also arrived in Moscow.