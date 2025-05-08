Turkish Airlines to resume flights between Russia and Türkiye on May 9

8 May. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian aviation authorities have agreed with Turkish Airlines to resume flights between Russian and Turkish cities from May 9, the press service of Rosaviatsia reported.

"The Ministry of Transport, Rosaviatsia and Turkish Airlines have agreed to fully resume the flight program between Türkiye and Russia from Friday, May 9",

Rosaviatsia announced

The airline is also considering increasing the number of flights between the countries on May 9.

Earlier, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported the cancellation of 20 Turkish Airlines flights from Russia to Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman and Istanbul on May 8. Pegasus Airlines also cancelled 4 flights from Moscow to Antalya, Istanbul and Bodrum and 7 flights to Antalya and Istanbul from St. Petersburg. According to media reports, this happened due to long delays at Russian airports.