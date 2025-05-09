Russian diplomats in Georgia honor memory of fallen heroes of Great Patriotic War

9 May. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Diplomats from the Russian Interests Section in Georgia laid flowers at the memorial to fallen heroes of the Great Patriotic War in Tbilisi.

Russian diplomats in Georgia, who represent the interests of the Russian Federation at the Swiss Embassy, ​​honored the memory of fallen heroes of the Great Patriotic War.

The diplomats laid flowers at the mass grave at the Kukia Cemetery in Tbilisi. The ceremony was also attended by the acting head of the Russian Interests Section in Georgia, Andrei Voskoboinikov.