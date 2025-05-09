Parade dedicated to 80th Anniversary of Victory held in Dagestan

9 May. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A military parade was held in Kaspiysk in honor of the 80th Anniversary of Victory. It was attended by servicemen of the Caspian Flotilla, as well as employees of the republic’s security agencies.

The central square of Dagestan’s Kaspiysk became the venue for a military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Servicemen of the Caspian Flotilla, border guards of the Russian Federal Security Service in Dagestan, and troops of the Russian National Guard took part in the parade. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Federal Penitentiary Service, and the republic’s customs service also participated in the parade.