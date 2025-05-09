Israel honors memory of Great Patriotic War heroes

9 May. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory were held in Netanya.

The Israeli city of Netanya honored the memory of the fallen heroes of the Great Patriotic War. The city hosted the Immortal Regiment event, and diplomats from a number of countries laid wreaths at the memorial complex.

Diplomats from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Uzbekistan, as well as leaders and members of veteran organizations and the Union of Compatriots of Israel, took part in the wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial to the fallen soldiers of the Red Army.