Putin, Trump exchange congratulations on Victory Day

9 May. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leaders of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, exchanged congratulations on Victory Day through their aides, the aide to the President of the Russian Federation, Yuri Ushakov, informed.

"Through their aides, the President of Russia and President Trump exchanged congratulations on the occasion of our common holiday,”

– Yuri Ushakov said.

The US was not officially represented at the Victory Parade, but American veterans were present at the event.