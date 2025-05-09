Pakistan has no plans for military response against India

9 May. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Islamabad does not intend to respond militarily to the Indian Sindoor operation. The Pakistani authorities hope to defuse the conflict through diplomacy.

Pakistan does not want further escalation with India and relies on diplomatic resources, so a military response is not being considered, the media reports.

“Pakistan does not want to respond to the Indian attack until its allies try to use diplomacy,”

– CNN reports.

According to CNN, citing a source in Pakistani government circles, the Islamic Republic is relying on the diplomatic capabilities of the US and Saudi Arabia.