Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin, Russians on Victory Day

9 May. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Russia

The President of Kazakhstan spoke about the significance of Victory Day and the feat of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War at a meeting with the leader of the Russian Federation.

Leader of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the Russian leader and Russians on Victory Day at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting the feat of the front-line soldiers.

"The front-line soldiers always honored this holiday, because Victory Day for them was the most important day of the year and their whole life. The front-line soldiers always remembered their fallen comrades, and for them, of course, this was an unforgettable memory. This was a steel generation, these are the people who, in fact, raised high the banner of the victorious people,”

– Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.