Opposition initiates impeachment of Pashinyan

9 May. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

An impeachment procedure has been initiated against Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the United National Constitutional Party announced.

The United National Constitutional Party (UNCP) of Armenia has initiated an impeachment procedure against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the party's chairman, Hovik Agazaryan, informed.

"I am authorized to declare that we are initiating the procedure for expressing a vote of no confidence (impeachment) against Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,”

- Hovik Agazaryan said.

According to Agazaryan, the name of the candidate for the post of prime minister would be announced later, on May 20.