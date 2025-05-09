Ilham, Mehriban Aliyev visited Shusha district

9 May. 18:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President and First Vice President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva, visited Shusha and the Shusha district. They attended the opening of a mosque in the village of Dashalty, the Shusha Health and Wellness center and the 4th residential complex in Shusha.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva visited Shusha and the Shusha district, the press service of the Azerbaijani leader reports.

In the village of Dashalty, Shusha district, they attended the opening of a mosque. Its foundation was laid in 2021.

"The mosque in the village of Dashalty was built in accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev on the restoration of monuments of material culture, religious centers and the construction of new ones in the territories liberated from occupation,”

- the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan informed.

Then, the President of Azerbaijan and the First Vice President took part in the opening ceremony of the Shusha Health and Wellness Center. They were informed about the work done by the Minister of Health, Teymur Musayev.

In addition, President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of the fourth residential complex to be built in Shusha.

