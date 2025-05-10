Pakistan launches large-scale military operation against India

10 May. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Pakistani Armed Forces have launched Bunyan-um-Marsus operation as a response to India’s missile strikes.

Pakistan has launched a military operation against India, media reports citing sources in the country’s security service.

It is reported that the operation has been launched in response to shelling from India.

“Pakistan has launched a large-scale Bunyan-um-Marsus military operation against India, ”

– the Press Service of the Pakistani Armed Forces informed.