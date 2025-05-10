Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of first stage of Kengerli village

10 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the first stage of the village of Kengerli, as well as two transport facilities in the territory of the Aghdam district.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the first stage of the village of Kengerli in the Aghdam district, as well as the Aghdam railway and bus station complexes.

The leader of the country inspected the conditions in which the village residents will live. The President of the country visited a multifunctional administrative building for government agencies, a club center, a secondary school, and a new kindergarten.

The head of state also met with the displaced persons and handed them the keys to apartments in new houses.