Armenia has not yet taken serious steps towards normalization, Jeyhun Bayramov says

10 May. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan continues cooperation with Armenia on a peaceful settlement, but progress is hampered by Yerevan’s position, which is holding back progress on a number of key issues.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that Baku continues contacts with Yerevan in several areas within the framework of the peaceful settlement, but Armenia has not yet taken serious steps towards normalization.

“Azerbaijan has expectations from Armenia. This is the renunciation of territorial claims and the liquidation of the OSCE Minsk Group. We are monitoring these processes. There are contacts, but serious steps have not yet been observed,”

– Jeyhun Bayramov said.