US company plans to buy stake in Turkish Stream, media reports

10 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

An American company intends to become an investor in Turkish Stream by buying a stake in the Bulgarian section of the gas pipeline.

The US hedge fund Elliott Investment Management is negotiating the acquisition of a stake in the Bulgarian section of the Turkish Stream pipeline, media reports.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the company’s executives met with Bulgarian officials and signed an agreement with Bulgartransgaz. Negotiations on the deal are ongoing.

Bulgaria hopes to secure the support of the White House and minimize sanctions risks through the agreement with Elliott Investment Management.