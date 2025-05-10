Georgia's international reserves grew in 2025

10 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia has recorded an increase in international currency reserves. The country was able to attract over $200 mln in Q1 2025.

The National Bank of Georgia reported an increase in international reserves for the first three months of 2025. Georgia attracted an additional $70 mln during this period, and $200 mln in April.

According to analysts, this is due to the foreign exchange transactions of the Georgian authorities. Over the past year, Georgia's international financial reserves decreased by $560 mln.

The National Bank had the largest amount of funds in the summer of 2023, when reserves amounted to over $5.4 bln.