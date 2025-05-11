Number of victims in bus accidents doubles in Türkiye

11 May. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

About 40 people were injured as a result of a collision between two buses in Türkiye. This was reported by local media with reference to the Governor of Istanbul Davut Gül.

The accident claimed the life of a 37-year-old woman. In addition, the condition of two victims is assessed as serious.

Following the accident, metrobus service in the city was temporarily suspended. Later, it was resumed on one of the lanes.

The causes of the incident have not yet been established. It is also not yet known whether any Russian citizens were on the bus.

Let us remind you that an accident involving two buses occurred at the Haramidere station the day before.