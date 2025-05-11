Trump promises to increase trade with India and Pakistan

11 May. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The USA will significantly increase trade with India and Pakistan. This statement was made by US President Donald Trump after India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire.

"I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great nations",

Donald Trump said.

He also emphasized that he would work with both sides to see if after "a thousand years" it is possible to reach a solution regarding Kashmir.

Let us remind you that the day before, India and Pakistan, with the mediation of the USA, agreed to a ceasefire from 17:00 (14:30 Moscow time) on Saturday, May 10.