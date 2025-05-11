USA supports Putin's initiative to negotiate with Ukraine

11 May. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of the United States Donald Trump appreciated the proposal of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to resume direct negotiations with Ukraine.

On his social media pages, the head of the White House noted that this is a great day for both countries.

"Potentially a great day for Russia and Ukraine!",

Donald Trump said.

He added that after the conflict is resolved, a "completely new world" will come.

The American leader emphasized that he will continue to work with representatives of both countries to make this happen.

"It will be a whole new, and much better, WORLD. I will continue to work with both sides to make sure that it happens. The USA wants to focus, instead, on Rebuilding and Trade. A BIG week upcoming!",

the US President said.

Let us remind you that earlier Vladimir Putin proposed resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul from May 15.

"We propose to start without delay, next Thursday, May 15, in Istanbul - where they were held earlier, and where they were interrupted",

the Russian President said.