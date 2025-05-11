Plane flying to Antalya returns to Mineralnye Vody due to malfunction

11 May. 14:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azur Air plane, flying from Mineralnye Vody to Antalya, returned to the departure airport due to a malfunction, the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office reported.

The Office noted that the plane returned to the Mineralnye Vody airport due to a technical malfunction of the engine.

"Yesterday at about 21:00 (Moscow time), during a flight from Mineralnye Vody to Antalya (Türkiye), a Boeing-752 operated by the Azur Air returned to the Mineralnye Vody International Airport named after M.Y. Lermontov due to a technical malfunction of one of the engines",

the press service of the supervisory agency reported.

According to preliminary information, more than 230 passengers were on board, including 41 children.

Following the incident, the airliner was suspended from flights. A replacement plane was dispatched to complete the disrupted flight.