Türkiye ready to host talks between Russia and Ukraine

11 May. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye is ready to contribute to ensuring a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine, the administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reported.

"Türkiye is ready to provide all kinds of support, including hosting negotiations, to achieve a ceasefire and lasting peace",

the administration of the Turkish leader said.

Erdoğan also announced that a historic turning point had been reached for the settlement between Moscow and Kiev. He stressed that this opportunity "must be seized".

Let us remind you that earlier the President of Russia proposed resuming direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. The Kremlin is ready to begin diplomatic work with Ukraine on Thursday, May 15, and is waiting for a response from the Ukrainian side.