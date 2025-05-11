4th round of Iran-US talks kicks off in Oman

11 May. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The next round of talks between Iran and the USA on the nuclear issue has begun in the capital of Oman, according to Iranian media outlets' reports.

Last month, representatives of Iran and the USA held three rounds of indirect talks. The first and third rounds were organized in Oman on April 12 and April 26. The second round took place in Italy on April 19.

Iran's delegation at the talks is headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation is led by Special Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff.

Earlier, Iran reported that today's high-level talks would be held in parallel with technical consultations, during which the details of a potential agreement would be discussed.

Let us recall that on the eve of today's talks, Araghchi named one of the main problems in the dialogue with the USA. According to him, it lies in the contradictory positions of the American side.