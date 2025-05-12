Putin and Erdogan discuss initiative to resume Ukraine talks in Istanbul

12 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a telephone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 11, the Kremlin press service said.

Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Russian president's initiative of resumption of the direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in details.

"Recep Tayyip Erdogan fully supported this Russian proposal, emphasizing readiness to provide Istanbul's venue. The Turkish side will provide all possible assistance in organizing and holding the talks aimed at achieving a lasting peace," the statement reads.

The Russian president also shared with Erdogan his impressions of the solemn events marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow and international contacts at the summit level in the past few days.

The leaders also expressed mutual interest in the further expansion of commercial and economic ties, including the implementation of the strategic joint projects in the energy sector.