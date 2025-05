12 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Bitcoin's price exceeded $105,000 on May 8, 2025, marking the first time it surpassed this level since January 31, according to the Binance platform.

At 04:05 a.m. Moscow time (01:05 a.m. GMT), the cryptocurrency had risen by 0.34% to reach $105,032.

However, by 04:19 a.m. Moscow time (01:19 a.m. GMT), the momentum slowed, with the Bitcoin price dropping to $104,495, reflecting a 0.61% decline.

Prior to this, Bitcoin had last crossed the $100,000 threshold on May 8, 2025.