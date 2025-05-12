Iran to include E3 in nuclear deal dialogue on one condition

12 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said the European trio of the UK, France, and Germany (E3) must prove their "good intentions" to participate in the negotiations on the nuclear agreement with Iran.

"As for the European countries, they must first prove their good faith, and then we will continue the dialogue with them [on the future nuclear agreement]," Fatemeh Mohajerani said.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry warned that an attempt by the Eurotroika to invoke the so-called snapback mechanism will trigger a serious escalation.