US President plans to hold talks with Chinese Leader

12 May. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the coming days, US President Donald Trump plans to hold a phone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Trump mentioned this during a conversation with journalists at the White House.

However, Trump did not specify which topics he intends to cover during the call.

"I will talk to Chairman Xi, perhaps at the end of the week",

Trump said.

He emphasized that the US and China currently have good relations and added that Washington does not seek to harm Beijing.

In addition to this, Trump stated that, in his opinion, the tariffs imposed on China have significantly impacted its economy.

Let us recall that last weekend, US-Chinese negotiations on economic and trade issues took place in Geneva. During the talks, the parties agreed to significantly reduce trade tariffs for 90 days from May 14. The US is expected to reduce its tariffs from 145% to 30%, while China will lower them from 125% to 10%.