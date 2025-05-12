Trump may fly to Istanbul for Russia-Ukraine talks

12 May. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President Donald Trump said that he is considering the possibility of flying to Istanbul, where delegations from Russia and Ukraine will hold talks, if his presence would be helpful.

According to him, the meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Türkiye will go well. Trump also believes that the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, may come to Istanbul for talks.

"I was thinking about flying there. I don't know where I'll be on Thursday. I have so many meetings, but I was thinking about flying there. I think there is such a possibility",

Donald Trump said.

Let us remind you that on the night of Sunday, May 11, Vladimir Putin officially proposed restoring the negotiation process with Ukraine in Istanbul. Russia is ready to negote this Thursday, May 15.

Türkiye, in turn, has expressed its readiness to host negotiations between Moscow and Kiev and is waiting for the conditions to be agreed upon to begin the process in Istanbul.