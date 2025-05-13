Ukraine declares readiness for direct talks with Russia

13 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky reiterated that he was ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in Istanbul.

According to him, it is necessary for partners to ensure monitoring of the ceasefire.

"We are ready for direct talks with Putin. It is crucial that we in Europe continue working together to secure long-term guarantees of security. We will remain in constant contact with the United States," Zelensky said.

During the talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Zelensky has also said he would like U.S. President Donald Trump to be present at the Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul. Trump said earlier that he could travel to Istanbul if he felt this would be useful for the Ukraine settlement talks.

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul.