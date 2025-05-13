"Bayraktar" to manufacture drones in Sumgait

13 May. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The production of Bayraktar drones will be launched in Azerbaijan.

Bayraktar Teknoloji Azerbaycan LLC has become a resident of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park. Now, the number of residents of the park is 39, Report notes.

The message specifies that the company will implement the "Production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles" project in the industrial park in Sumgait.

It should be noted that in 2023, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the Turkish company Baykar signed a protocol of intent, under which the parties agreed to cooperate on establishing joint production of UAVs in Azerbaijan.