13 May. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Special Envoy of the US President Steve Witkoff and Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg will arrive in Istanbul, where direct talks between Russia and Ukraine may take place on May 15, Reuters reports, citing sources.

According to CNN, Washington representatives intend to participate in the meeting in Istanbul as observers.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin proposed holding direct talks earlier. It is still unknown who exactly will be part of the Russian delegation.