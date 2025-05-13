Israel is preparing to finally defeat Hamas

13 May. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hamas militants will be eliminated in the near future, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

According to him, the IDF will take full force to bring the operation in the Gaza Strip to its logical conclusion in the shortest possible time.

"Completing the operation means defeating and destroying Hamas",

Netanyahu said.

Benjamin Netanyahu specified that Israeli troops are currently in the Gaza Strip. He also did not rule out that Hamas would express readiness to release ten more hostages. In this case, the Prime Minister stated, Israel will accept these hostages, after which military operations will resume.

According to Netanyahu, Tel Aviv has no intention of halting the war. He acknowledged that a temporary ceasefire could be established, but emphasized that Israel intends to complete the operation.