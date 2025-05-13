Iranian Foreign Minister appoints Representative for Caspian Sea issues

13 May. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has been appointed Special representative for Caspian Sea issues by the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

It is reported that Gharibabadi will oversee cooperation with the Caspian countries on legal, political, and security issues. The Special Representative will also be involved in transport, shipping, and tourism.

It is noted that the Secretariat for Caspian issues has been transferred to the Department of Legal and International Affairs, which is headed by Kazem Gharibabadi.