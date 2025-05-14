Latvia may join forest restoration in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

14 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Latvia can engage in information exchange and cooperation with Azerbaijan in the forestry industry, Latvian Minister of Agriculture Armands Krauze said.

According to him, Latvia has a vast amount of forests, so they have vast experience in this area.

"Cooperation in the restoration of forests in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is crucial... We have vast experience in this area. We have sufficient expertise in growing new plants in nurseries and advancing in this field. We can collaborate, and Latvia can also invest in forestry in Azerbaijan,” Armands Krauze said.

The Latvian Minister stressed that the development of the forestry industry and forestry management is critical in the fight against climate change.