Trump doesn't rule out dealing directly with Xi Jinping on trade deal

14 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he could see himself directly dealing with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the final details of a U.S.-China trade deal.

"Yeah, I could see that. I mean, I’m not sure that it’ll be necessary," Trump said.

The U.S. leader reiterated that he has always had a "good relationship" with Xi, for whom he said he has a lot of respect.

The U.S. and China concluded intensive trade negotiations in Geneva last weekend. The talks yielded an agreement to significantly reduce tariffs for an initial 90-day period, with the U.S. dropping its tariff on Chinese imports from 145% to 30% while China will reduce its import duty on American goods to 10% from 125%.