Trump doesn't rule out dealing directly with Xi Jinping on trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said he could see himself directly dealing with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the final details of a U.S.-China trade deal.

"Yeah, I could see that. I mean, I’m not sure that it’ll be necessary," Trump said.

The U.S. leader reiterated that he has always had a "good relationship" with Xi, for whom he said he has a lot of respect.

The U.S. and China concluded intensive trade negotiations in Geneva last weekend. The talks yielded an agreement to significantly reduce tariffs for an initial 90-day period, with the U.S. dropping its tariff on Chinese imports from 145% to 30% while China will reduce its import duty on American goods to 10% from 125%.

