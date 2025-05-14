Azerbaijan to host OIC summit in 2026

14 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan will host the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2026, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

According to Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan is set to host two major international summits next year: the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In 2026, Azerbaijan will assume the organization's chairmanship for the following two years.

The Organization of Islamic Conference was established in 1969. There are 57 Muslim-majority countries members of the OIC and 5 observer members, including Russia.