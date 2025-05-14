Russia and Iran discuss details of Putin's visit to Tehran

14 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Iran are working toward arranging a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Tehran, the Islamic republic’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"A visit by the Russian president to Iran is in the long-term plan for developing bilateral relations. We are currently preparing and holding talks with the Russian side on arranging [a visit] that will take place in due time," Abbas Araghchi said.

In turn, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian President has been invited to visit Iran, but the dates of the trip have not yet been agreed upon.

Last month, Araghchi announced that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had invited Putin to visit his republic. According to him, Iran expects Putin to come as early as this year.