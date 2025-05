14 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Direct flights between Nizhny Novgorod and Sukhum will be operated on a regular basis from May 30.

It is reported that the planes will depart from Nizhny Novgorod at 14:15, with travel time taking just over 3 hours. Return flights will depart from Sukhum at 18:55.

It is noted that travelers can expect Embraer 190 aircraft, designed for 110 passenger seats.

Let us remind you that the first flight from Nizhny Novgorod arrived in Sukhum yesterday evening.