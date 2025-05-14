Trump: US and Syria discuss normalizing relations

14 May. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US administration is discussing the normalization of relations with the Syrian government, US President Donald Trump said after meeting with the Arab Republic's transitional president Ahmed al-Sharaa.

"We are currently exploring normalizing relations with Syria's new government",

Donald Trump said.

Earlier, he announced the lifting of sanctions against Syria, stating that the decision was made in response to a request from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani emphasized that the planned step marks a "new start" on Syria's path to recovery.

Let us remind you that Trump and al-Sharaa met in Saudi Arabia as part of the US President's tour of the Middle East. The meeting between the leaders of the two countries was the first in 25 years.

The White House reported that their conversation lasted just over half an hour. During this time, they discussed the normalization of relations between Syria and Israel, as well as the terrorist threat in the region.