Foreign citizens begin to vacation in Russia more often in May

14 May. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Citizens of foreign countries began to visit Russia more often in May, according to data provided by the mobile operator MTS.

The study was conducted on the basis of anonymized data, and did not include transit trips. According to the operator, the number of foreigners from May 1 to 12 in Moscow increased by 13%.

It is noted that visits to Russia during the May holidays were most often made by Chinese, Kazakh, and Belarusian travelers.

In addition to this, the number of tourists from Russian regions increased by 11%. Thus, residents of St. Petersburg, Kaluga, Ryazan, and Nizhny Novgorod came to Moscow for the Victory Parade.

As for Muscovites, they spent the holidays at their dachas. Some residents of the capital chose other Russian cities for their vacation, as well as foreign countries.